Cheteshwar Pujara the hardest batsman to dismiss in Test cricket, feels Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has revealed that Cheteshwar Pujara, who was the major architect of India's historic series win in Australia, was a pain in the back for Aussies in the 2018-19 series. The Aussie pace spearhead further labelled the Indian as the hardest to dismiss among all the players he has bowled to.

While Virat Kohli's performance on the 2014-15 Australia tour heralded a new era in Indian cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara was head and shoulder above every single batsman in India's last trip Down Under. He became only the third Indian to score three or more centuries in a series in Australia to smash himself into the record books but more than that, his approach became the talking point.

He played 1258 deliveries for his 521 runs, making himself virtually un-dismissable. When Pat Cummins, the leader of the Aussie pace attack, was asked who was the hardest batsman to dismiss, the answer was an obvious one.

"There are a lot of them out there, unfortunately. But I am going to go with someone different, and he is (Cheteshwar) Pujara from India. He was a real pain in the back for us. He (Pujara) was an absolute rock for them in that series. (He was) Really hard to get out. Just ultra-concentration all day, day after day. He is the hardest one in Test cricket so far, I think," Cummins said, reported Times of India.

While Pujara faced 1258 deliveries in the entire series, only Virat Kohli, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head faced more than 500 balls, which was a testament to the right-hander's efforts in the series. Earlier, Josh Hazlewood also spoke highly of Pujara and how he had a demoralising effect on Australia throughout the series.