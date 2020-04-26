Can't keep a class bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin out of limited-overs set-up, feels Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq feels that it is not right to keep Ravichandran Ashwin out of India's white-ball setup, saying it if a bowler can do the job in Tests, he can be a limited-overs bowler too. Mushtaq has also expressed that he is infuriated over the fact that Harbhajan Singh's career ended similarly.

One of the finest spinners the country has ever produced, Ravichandran Ashwin is a victim of perception that saw India going on the route of wrist-spin in the wake of Champions Trophy loss in 2017. While the formula paid rich dividends in the beginning, it started to act against their plans as times progressed, with Kuldeep Yadav suddenly losing his form just ahead of the World Cup. Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was critical of the move saying you don't drop a player of Ravichandran Ashwin's class.

"Class is permanent whether you are a finger-spinner or wrist-spinner. Your skills, game reading abilities matter a lot. I was surprised when Ashwin was sidelined from one-day cricket. He knows how to get the batsman out in the five-day game, which is much tougher than limited-overs cricket. Anyone can do the containment job but someone who knows how to take wickets can contain also. He knows both. How can you keep him out? You have to back your best players," Saqlain told PTI.

After Ashwin took nine wickets in his maiden Test against West Indies in 2011, Harbhajan Singh, who was majorly favoured over Ashwin in the 2011 World Cup, was sidelined slowly. Ashwin's rise didn't help his cause either with Ravindra Jadeja taking the slot of the second spinner in the side. Saqlain said that it was a mistake in India's part then - something he feels, India is repeating by keeping Ashwin out of the set-up.

"They sidelined Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) at the expense of Ashwin back then. After Ashwin, you have tried many off-spinners but none of them has been of his class. In fact, I was surprised when a great like Bhajji was dropped. Both Ashwin and Bhajji have different styles and could have easily played together in the playing eleven. If two right-hand pacers can play regularly, why not spinners?" asked Saqlain.

"Such was Bhajji's class that he could have easily taken 700 Test wickets (ended at 413 wickets in 103 Tests)," he said referring to Harbhajan, who is in the twilight of his career and plays only the IPL. The spinners you have are pretty good actually. Kuldeep has been impressive, Ashwin and Jadeja have been doing well consistently. They are world-class bowlers. I am pretty confident that Ashwin and Jadeja will end up playing 100 Tests each," Saqlain further added.