Broke down in tears after IPL 2016 heartbreak, reveals Sachin Baby

Former RCB batsman Sachin Baby recalled the 2016 IPL season and revealed he broke down in tears after coming agonizingly close to delivering RCB their first ever IPL title. Baby also revealed that it was seniors Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle who consoled the team after the heartbreaking loss.

Sachin Baby, by 2016, had become an instant cult hero in Bengaluru - thanks to his performances and his name - and had also become a mainstay in an RCB side that looked destined to win the IPL title. Having dominated the entire tournament, the Virat Kohli-led side encountered David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final and despite conceding 208 runs in the first innings, the side looked well on course to chasing down the total, with both Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle looking on song.

However, the wicket of Kohli in the 14th over changed the entire complexion of the final, after which the RCB side succumbed to pressure, eventually losing the encounter by eight runs. The last man standing for the Bengaluru side in the final was no one but Baby himself and the Kerala man recalled his harrowing experience of losing the game. Baby revealed that he broke down in tears, before adding that the duo of Gayle and Kohli picked up the rest of the team after the heartbreaking loss.

“We needed 40-odd in the last four overs. I got a six and a boundary so I felt comfortable. I was talking to Shane [Watson] and he kept saying if we get a good over, the pressure will be squarely on them to save it from there. When he got out, it had become very difficult,” Baby narrated the happenings of the final to Cricbuzz.

“I broke down because it was like we had such a big family and we couldn't do it for them. It's the best team I've played for. After the final, Virat and Chris spoke to all of us. 'This is a game and this happens.

"It's unfortunate that we lost the game but all of you need to move on from this.' That's what Virat had said in the dressing room. Chris spoke at length about his experience that year and it was quite emotional.”

Post the 2016 season, Baby went on to play just three more games for the RCB franchise and recalling the season, the 31-year-old revealed that it was the camaraderie and the spirit within the team which acted as the key ingredient to their success.

“In that season, it didn't matter if we won the game or lost the game, everyone got together afterwards to have some fun. The whole drive was to keep the environment as light as possible. Losses were forgotten early and so were the wins. It was a nice balance that kept us going.”

Post 2016, however, RCB have struggled in the competition, having failed to reach the play-offs in each of the three succeeding seasons.