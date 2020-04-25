Virat Kohli has all components to go past Sachin Tendulkar, feels Brett Lee

"Then fitness - Virat Kohli has got that fitness, so for me it is all about fitness at the age of 30 and also that mental strength, the mental capacity to get through those hard times, being away from home, from his wife, or when they will have children. He will do it easily with his talent, it comes down to his mental strength and if he stays fit enough and I believe he has got all those three components to go past Sachin,"? the former fast bowler added.