Virat Kohli has all components to go past Sachin Tendulkar, feels Brett Lee

Today at 4:29 PM
Brett Lee has stated that Sachin Tendulkar was the pinnacle of the sport but Virat Kohli has all the ingredients to do one better and overcome him as a cricketer. However, the former Aussie pacer remained sceptical about that too, saying overcoming 'God' is not an easy proposition.
Whilst Brett Lee and Sachin Tendulkar shared a fierce rivalry, none better than the 2007-08 CB series, the duo share a great deal of mutual admiration for each other. Tendulkar spoke about Lee in high veins, and with the former celebrating his 47th Birthday on Friday, the Aussie shared his appreciation. However, with the world comparing Tendulkar to the modern-day phenomenon of Virat Kohli, Lee has a balanced judgement on the same.
"We are talking about phenomenal numbers here, so you mentioned seven to eight years of cricket and at the rate he (Virat Kohli) is going, yes, he can definitely knock it off. But, how can you say someone can go past Sachin Tendulkar -- this is God here, can someone go better than God, we will wait and see," Lee was quoted as saying by PTI.
Tendulkar holds some phenomenal numbers as an Indian cricketer, but Virat Kohli is not far behind too. The current Indian skipper has hit 43 centuries alone in his ODI career and needs only seven centuries to go past the Master Blaster. Lee feels it is very possible for Kohli to surpass the record.
"It comes down to three things, there is one thing I would like to eliminate - so, you talk about talent as a batsman, he's definitely got that talent, eliminate that first and foremost," he said.
"Then fitness - Virat Kohli has got that fitness, so for me it is all about fitness at the age of 30 and also that mental strength, the mental capacity to get through those hard times, being away from home, from his wife, or when they will have children. He will do it easily with his talent, it comes down to his mental strength and if he stays fit enough and I believe he has got all those three components to go past Sachin,"? the former fast bowler added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.