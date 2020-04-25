Reports | Australia might lift travel restrictions to allow India tour Australia next summer

Australia government might take the decision to lift the travel restrictions for the Indian cricket team in order to avert Cricket Australia's A$300 million revenue loss. Australia PM Scott Morrison announced work on establishing a set of national principles for sport to assist state governments.

While Australia have imposed a nation-wide lock-down for weeks, their travel restrictions for six months has been a cause of concern for the ICC in order to facilitate their bid to host the 2020 T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia, too, which admitted that they are running on the shortage, asking a majority of their staff to stand down on 20% of their regular pay from next week, is working on "creative" solutions.

One of that includes increasing the length of the India series while hosting all games at one venue. In the wake of that, Australia PM announced work on establishing a set of national principles for sport and recreation to assist state governments. While that can boost the sporting bodies financially, Morrison believes it will also help in raising the collective morale of the nation.

"What is a safe way to be able to do that, and to get as much consistency as we possibly can across all the states and territories. That was strongly supported today by all the states and territories, having something along those lines they would find very helpful. In terms of the big codes - AFL, NRL, things like that - they're both working through states and territories presently.

"And what we'll be doing, and particularly what the medical expert panel will be doing, will be drawing their proposals together. My understanding is that they have already had quite a lot of expert advice going into their plans. That will probably present a lot of the homework that needs to be done to support the expert panel in setting out what some of those principles are," Morrison said, reported Cricinfo.

If the matches will be played in mute stadiums, it will mean an A$50 million loss for the CA from their projected earning of A$500 million but if India fail to make a trip down to Australia, they will degrade further down in the rut that they have found themselves in.