Received offers from CA and NZC for hosting our domestic matches, reveals Tom Harrison
Today at 1:11 PM
The England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison has confirmed that they received offers from Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket, helping ECB host their domestic games- county and List A. The ECB has now suspended all cricket till July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has hit the United Kingdom more than many other countries, the ECB suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1. Consequentially, England’s three-match Test series against West Indies and the women’s T20Is against India, both scheduled in June, have been postponed and that leaves the domestic season in jeopardy too.
Meanwhile, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison revealed that the board received offers from their Australia and New Zealand counterparts for helping the English board host county and List A matches.
“We’ve had offers as far away as Australia and New Zealand. Those offers are on the table. haven’t had anything from Abu Dhabi, but that’s not to say the offer hasn’t been made,” Harrison was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Meanwhile, England were scheduled to inaugurate the opening edition of The Hundred, an eight franchise 100-ball per side format, in July as a major revenue generator. Now, due to the current scenario, that possibility seems to be in danger too. However, Harrison insisted that the tournament is extremely significant especially during these testing times of crisis for the board.
“I don’t think this in any way dilutes the case for The Hundred. It absolutely accelerates it and makes it something cricket needs to get behind. If anything, this crisis and the implication long term or medium term, the case for The Hundred is even more important. It will generate really important commercial value for the game and it will help broaden the audience,” he added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.