Would definitely love to play in IPL, admits Marnus Labuschagne

Australia’s batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his desire to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but admitted that he will have to work on his T20 game before thinking about it. The Queenslander also stated that he is looking to use ODI cricket to improve his T20 skills.

After having conquered Test cricket during the English and Aussie summer of 2019, Marnus Labuschagne soon translated his form into ODI cricket, scoring a ton and two fifties in his first six ODI innings, then even went on to play in the Big Bash League alongside AB de Villiers. Having firmly established himself as the golden boy of Australian cricket, the Queenslander has now set his sights on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and admitted that partaking in the tournament is a dream of every cricketer in the world.

“Every player would love to play in the IPL. There is no doubt about it. That’s a part of my game (T20) I would like to expand upon more,” Labuschagne told in the ‘Super Over’ podcast that also featured JP Duminy and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The 25-year-old, who has a pretty busy schedule taking into account his commitment with Glamorgan, rued the lack of opportunities he’s thus far had, to improve his T20 game, and revealed how next season, he could end up playing all but one T20 match. However, the Queenslander stated that to combat the problem, he is looking to use ODI cricket as a platform to enhance his hitting ability, something that could benefit his T20 game.

“The situation is that I have not played a lot of T20 cricket. I’m almost available for just one domestic T20 match next summer if I’m playing one-day cricket and Test cricket, so there’s not many opportunities in T20 cricket. But that’s where I feel ODIs and T20s can merge a little bit and I can sort of use a little bit of the ODI performance to develop my finishing skills in T20 cricket. But it’s definitely something I want to work on and improve.”