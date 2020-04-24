Sunrisers Hyderabad’s death bowling probably best in IPL, reckons David Warner

David Warner believes that his side Sunrisers Hyderabad’s death bowling is probably the best in the tournament while also having great depth in the bowling department. He has revealed that the running between the wickets is one of the factors to his successful opening partnership with Bairstow.

Warner-Bairstow’s partnership up top for Sunrisers Hyderabad was a game-changer last year, with the duo just piling runs for fun at the top. Despite their batting prowess and strength at the top, skipper Warner believes that it is their bowling department which is the best in the league. The franchise’s bowling attack has some of the biggest names in the competition - Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the 2019 season, the duo combined to take 30 wickets in the season, with Rashid leading the charge.

"We've got a very good squad. One of the best things about our squad is we have great depths in our bowling. We have got good upfront swing bowling and our death bowling is probably the best in the competition," he said in an Instagram live with Jonny Bairstow, reported India Today.

Warner also talked about what made his partnership with Bairstow at the top unique and powerful. He said that their positive intent while running between the wickets is one of the major contributing factors to their success. He also complimented Bairstow’s ability to adapt alongside his rich game-awareness. In just his first season, the Yorkshire man scored 445 runs in 10 innings, at an astonishing average of 55.62, making it tough for the bowlers in the league.

"I love running between wickets and I think our energy running between the wickets is outstanding. I know how fast your ability and game awareness is. It's one of my favourite things to do and a strong point for us," Warner concluded.