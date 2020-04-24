Simulated Reality League - International Super Sixes SRL Preview & Explanation

With the simulation of the IPL coming to an end, Simulated Reality League will now move to international cricket, kicking it off with the ‘Super Sixes’. The tournament will feature six nations - India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand - and will commence from April 24.

What is Simulated Reality League (SRL)?

The ‘Simulated Reality League’ (SRL) tool virtually simulates the result of a cricket match, thereby giving the users a close-to-reality experience of watching an actual cricket game. Like an actual cricket game, SRL simulates the match on a ball-by-ball basis and provides live tracking for its users to not only follow the game but also get involved and engrossed in it. The SRL abides by every single rule written in the rulebook of an actual cricket game and thus, due to the same, it gives its users the feel of tracking and getting themselves involved in an actual cricket match, real-time.

The simulation is done by an algorithm that takes years of statistical data into account, in order to not only enhance the quality and authenticity of the product but also ensure that it’s almost indistinguishable from a real-life cricket game, in terms of all the results and the outcomes. The SRL kick-started with the simulation of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that started in mid-April and now, after a brief All-Star IPL encounter between ‘North’ and ‘South’ XIs, the simulation is all set to move to international cricket, with the ‘Super Sixes’ set to kick start the same.

What is Super Sixes SRL?

The ‘Super Sixes SRL’ is a first-of-its-kind, virtually simulated international cricket tournament that will feature six countries - India, Australia, England, South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand. The tournament will also be the first international tournament simulated in the Simulated Reality League (SRL), after the tool successfully completed the simulation of the IPL.

What will be the format of the tournament?

Like the IPL SRL, the Super Sixes SRL will also follow a T20 format, meaning all matches simulated will be T20 encounters (a maximum of 20 overs per team). However, unlike an actual T20 game that lasts 3 hours and more, Twenty-20 encounters in the SRL last only 2 hours, weeding out all the unnecessary time that’s usually wasted. Hence, every match in the Super Sixes too, is expected to last two hours, with the toss being decided five minutes prior to the match and also there being a five-minute break post the commencement of the first innings. As things stand, we know the six nations that are going to partake in the tournament and to start things off, they will be taking each other on in a round-robin format.

Who are playing, when and where can I follow it?

The Super Sixes SRL will be kick-started by the gargantuan rivalry that is India vs Australia on April 24 and the match will feature all of the top players from both sides, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Steve Smith. India SRL vs Australia SRL will then be followed by three more encounters on the same day - South Africa SRL vs England SRL, New Zealand SRL vs Pakistan SRL and India SRL vs England SRL. The matches are well spaced out, with there being a 2.30 - 3.00-hour break between each game.

Fixtures for April 24

India SRL vs Australia SRL at 12.30 PM IST

South Africa SRL vs England SRL at 3.00 PM IST

New Zealand SRL vs Pakistan SRL at 5.30 PM IST

India SRL vs England SRL at 8.00 PM IST.

The matches can be tracked and followed live on both sportscafe.in and sportsbet.io

Where can I bet on these matches?

If you’re a punter, the SRL is going to bring you an enormous amount of delight, for it gives you the opportunity to make bucks even during a time when the sport has come to a standstill. You can bet on every single Super Sixes SRL game on sportsbet.io. The markets for all four matches on Friday are currently open and staggeringly, there are a total of 92 markets currently available for the day, with sportsbet.io providing 23 markets for each of the four matches.