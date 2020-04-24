Shubman Gill is the future of Indian cricket despite competition, reckons Rohit Sharma

Today at 12:37 PM
Rohit Sharma has said that Shubman Gill would be the future of Indian cricket despite the intense competition for places in the Indian team. He has also added his domestic record cannot be ignored and the management will have to look for a way to bring him into the team amidst competition.
In 2019, the right-handed batsman was picked in the squad for the New Zealand tour, where he struggled. However, since then, he has been on the standby in the squad, not getting a single appearance. Indian vice-captain, Rohit Sharma admitted that the Indian management has to find a way or two to bring in Gill into the playing XI. He reckoned that the Punjab batsman is the future of Indian cricket despite there being competition from the likes of Prithvi Shaw and co.
"I think Shubman is a fluent batsman. He is a future of Indian cricket. Whenever he gets a consistent run, he will get confidence. He has a good domestic record.," Rohit said in an Instagram Live with Harbhajan Singh.
“I think we should look to bring him into the side. There is a lot of competition in the side.”
On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh added that the 20-year-old should have been picked ahead of Prithvi Shaw for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. He was picked in the squad after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series with an injury.
“I think someone like Shubman Gill should have been given a chance in the New Zealand Test series. If Rohit was injured, I think Shubman should have played because he was there in the squad," said Harbhajan.
