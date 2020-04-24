Shubman Gill is the future of Indian cricket despite competition, reckons Rohit Sharma

In 2019, the right-handed batsman was picked in the squad for the New Zealand tour, where he struggled. However, since then, he has been on the standby in the squad, not getting a single appearance. Indian vice-captain, Rohit Sharma admitted that the Indian management has to find a way or two to bring in Gill into the playing XI. He reckoned that the Punjab batsman is the future of Indian cricket despite there being competition from the likes of Prithvi Shaw and co.