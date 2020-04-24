Reports | Shashank Manohar set to continue as ICC chairman for two more months
Today at 5:19 PM
ICC’s chairman Shashank Manohar is set to continue in his position for two additional months with ICC’s Board meeting set to be postponed indefinitely due to widespread COVID-19. However, following that, reports suggest that England’s Colin Graves will take over the leadership from the Indian.
It was widely expected that Shashank Manohar would not continue his time as ICC’s chairman, with June being the last month at the power. However, due to the widespread COVID-19, ICC have postponed their board meeting indefinitely, allowing the Indian to continue for two more months before the proposed meeting. The reports also suggested that former ECB chairman Colin Graves would take over as the apex cricketing board’s head position after the Indian’s tenure comes to an end.
“This is for sure that Manohar is going but he will probably stay on for another two months as the annual Board Meeting in June looks highly unlikely at the moment considering the global situation,” an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity, reported Indian Express.
“So it might be in August that ICC will have a new chairman,” he added.
On the other hand, the report also added that BCCI are not fully convinced if the Indian would step down after his tenure. It also revealed that he might continue for one more tenure if there is no strong competition from the other end.
“Till Manohar steps down officially, I will not like to believe (anything). Seeing is believing. He still has a term left. If he decides at the last moment that he wants to continue then it will be a different story,” a BCCI veteran said.
