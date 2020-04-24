Reports | Shashank Manohar set to continue as ICC chairman for two more months

It was widely expected that Shashank Manohar would not continue his time as ICC’s chairman, with June being the last month at the power. However, due to the widespread COVID-19, ICC have postponed their board meeting indefinitely, allowing the Indian to continue for two more months before the proposed meeting. The reports also suggested that former ECB chairman Colin Graves would take over as the apex cricketing board’s head position after the Indian’s tenure comes to an end.