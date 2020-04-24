Probably didn’t need to pull out of IPL, rues Chris Wokaes

Chris Wokaes feels that he is not finished in the T20s and rued his decision of pulling out of the Indian Premier League, which he did to prolong his England career. Woakes had joined Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore, which was a 5.9 cr loss from his previous price at RCB.

While the unprecedented outbreak has put a dramatic stop to cricket world over, the IPL has also been hugely affected by it. Chris Woakes, however, had decided to pull out of a lucrative deal much before the decision of postponement had come, something he is regretting at the moment. The good news though is that the current season of the IPL is on the verge of cancellation and doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

“By no means do I feel like I’m finished in T20. I’d still love to play in the IPL. In hindsight, I probably didn’t need to pull out. I didn’t say it at the time but we’re expecting another baby in September and that added to the decision. My wife wasn’t well at home. The idea of being away from home for three months was going to be too much. Family had to come first.

"I want to play as much cricket as I can moving forward while looking after my body. My England career is No.1 but if opportunities come up, I’d still like to play in the IPL," Woakes was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

In the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snapped him up for Rs 7.4 crore but that stint didn't go that well for him. Although he scalped eight wickets in five matches, he conceded runs at 10.36, which resulted in the franchise releasing him the next year.