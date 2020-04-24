PCB won’t accept Asia Cup rescheduling for IPL, comments Wasim Khan

Today at 12:53 PM
PCB CEO Wasim Khan has revealed that the board will not accept the Asia Cup to be moved and rescheduled to accommodate the cash-rich IPL. He has also added that it is impossible to move the tournament to a later date this year in November-December window as it will affect the participating nations.
IPL has already been postponed twice from its initial date of March 29. One of the windows that were possibly available for the BCCI to host the tournament was in the September window, which coincides with the Asia Cup. However, PCB’s CEO added that they hope to reschedule the tournament in the UAE as per schedule. He also added that the only possible reason that the tournament will be moved to a later date would be the continued health safety issues due to widespread COVID-19.
"Our stance is absolutely clear, the Asia Cup is set for September and the only reason it should not take place is continued health safety issues. We will not accept that the Asia Cup is moved to accommodate the IPL," Khan said on GTV News Channel, reported TOI.
Wasim quashed all the reports and said that it is impossible for the PCB to host the Asia Cup in the November-December window.
"I have heard that there is talk to move the Asia Cup to November-December but for us, that is not possible. If you move the Asia Cup, you are making way for one member nation and that is not right and it will not have our support," he added.
