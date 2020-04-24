PCB won’t accept Asia Cup rescheduling for IPL, comments Wasim Khan

IPL has already been postponed twice from its initial date of March 29. One of the windows that were possibly available for the BCCI to host the tournament was in the September window, which coincides with the Asia Cup. However, PCB’s CEO added that they hope to reschedule the tournament in the UAE as per schedule. He also added that the only possible reason that the tournament will be moved to a later date would be the continued health safety issues due to widespread COVID-19.