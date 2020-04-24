No idea what is happening with MS Dhoni, states Rohit Sharma

When a fan asked Rohit Sharma about MS Dhoni's future, the right-hander stated that he doesn't have any idea about it and that the question must be posed to Dhoni himself. Harbhajan, who was on the same Instagram Live, further added that he is unsure if Dhoni wants to play for India anymore.

One of the biggest secrets in the country right now is MS Dhoni's international future and it has been rife ever since the IPL has come to a halt. The IPL was supposed to be the breeding ground for Dhoni's second coming to the side but the fans have been left with no deserving answers since. When a fan bombarded the question to Rohit Sharma during his Instagram Live with Harbhajan Singh, Rohit said he himself has no idea of the former Indian player.

"I request you to please ask Dhoni yourself, we do not know what is happening with him," Rohit replied.

Harbhajan, who is still a part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up under MS Dhoni, however, gave his opined that Dhoni might not be interested anymore to play for India after plying his trade for 15 years at the international level.

"You should look to know whether Dhoni wants to play for India or not. As far as I think, I do not think he wants to play for India. I think he knew that the 2019 World Cup was the last tournament for him in India colours," Harbhajan added.

MS Dhoni, a former Indian skipper who led India to the World Cup Triumph in 2011, was not on the centrally-contracted list of players announced by the BCCI in September last year.