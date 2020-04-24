Indian team needs more match-winners, too dependent on Rohit, Kohli, feels Harbhajan Singh

“If I see from the outside, this team is too dependent on [Virat] Kohli and Sharma. There is not enough belief in other players, even if they are good. If Kohli or Rohit gets out, 70% of matches slip out of India’s hands. There are only a few players who can come lower down the order and win matches. In our team, we had a lot of belief. Lower down the order, if Yuvraj doesn’t score, Dravid would. We knew someone would do the job. There was a lot of faith and trust,” Harbhajan explained in an Instagram live chat with Rohit Sharma.