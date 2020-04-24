Fully recovered from injury and ready to go, claims Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Today at 5:00 PM
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that he has fully recovered from his injury and his ready and raring to don the Indian jersey again. He has also denied any comparisons between the two SRH skippers - Kane Williamson and David Warner, admitting that both of them have their own style of leadership.
Since December 11 last year, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out with a groin injury. His slated comeback against South Africa was cut short due to rains in Dharamshala before the series came to closure due to COVID-19. However, despite all of this, the pacer admitted that he has fully recovered from his injury and is ready to go when cricket resumes in the country.
While injuries have always halted the progress of the seamer, December one was more painful after he had just made his comeback from a previous injury. He added that it has been a difficult time for him staying indoors with COVID-19 putting the entire country in a lock-down. However, he revealed that the athletes still have to prioritize fitness during such extreme times.
“I have now fully recovered from the injury and am raring to go. While it’s hard to keep indoors for a person like me who has always been accustomed to travelling, training and doing outdoor activities, as an athlete these are the times when we still need to prioritize fitness even while staying safe at home,” Bhuvneshwar told Timesofindia.com.
On top of that, the seamer played it down when asked about the difference in captaincy between Kane Williamson and David Warner.
“I think both the players have done really well for Sunrisers Hyderabad and given it their all for the teams cause. Both the players led from the front as captains and I am sure it will continue that way in whatever capacity these guys play. Also, I don’t see much difference in the approach, but all that I know is that they are willing to do everything for the team,” he added.
