Everyone can sit together and decide on best window for cricket, feels Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is of the opinion that ICC should look into all the possible scenarios and figure out a way of hosting the T20 World Cups, if that needs them to change the country for that matter. Sachin also thanked all his fans for their unending love to him during his 47th birthday.

Sunil Gavaskar recently suggested that if India manage to flatten the curve of Coronavirus by the time the 2020 T20 World Cup, then India and Australia can swap the venues for the next two events. His comments were generally directed at the possibility of Australia not opening their border by the time October arrives. When Sachin Tendulkar was asked the same question, the Master Blaster, who celebrates his 47th birthday today, shared that as long as there is cricket, he is happy.

"I don't know about the number of days available or when it was likely to happen (the exact dates). As long as there is cricket, I am happy. I am sure ICC would look into it and so will BCCI and the Australian cricket board and see which is the best way forward and then decide for world cricket, Indian cricket as well as Australian cricket. I feel they just need to identify the windows and if it fits into those windows, then why not?" Tendulkar told IANS.

Tendulkar retired from the sport for close to seven years now but his craze has remained unhinged, with the fans still being crazy for him as they were during his career. However, as the world suffered its worst crisis since World War II, Tendulkar asked them to stay safe at home.

"My message to my loved ones is that for so many years they have wished well for me and my way of wishing well for them would be to give them a message that they should stay at home and be safe. Whenever I went out to bat, they wanted me to score runs and not get out. So here, I want them to stay safe and secure and stay healthy and not get out. Like they wanted me to stay in the crease, I want them to stay in the crease," he smiled.