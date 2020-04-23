Indian players in my time scored tons for themselves and not the team, claims Inzamam-ul-Haq

The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral series against each other was when the latter toured India in 2012–13, for three ODIs and two T20Is. But when Inzamam-ul-Haq was still playing the two teams used to play each other regularly.

In fact, the two teams have played 132 ODIs against each other with Pakistan (73) having a big edge over India (55) in terms of matches won. According to the former Pakistan captain, who has played with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar during his time, the Indian players used to score hundreds for themselves while his own teammates contributed all for the team.

“When we played against India, their batting was more powerful than ours on paper. Even (though) our batsmen scored 30 or 40 runs, they were for the team. But for India, even if they scored 100 runs, they played for themselves. So, that was the difference between the two sides,” Inzamam said while speaking to Ramiz Raja on his Youtube channel, reported Sportstar