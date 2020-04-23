Can’t compare current players with the class of Sachin and Dravid, admits Mohammad Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that it is baseless to compare the current crop of Indian players to the class of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. He further added that in the past, teams had three or four quality players, with India having Sachin, Dravid, Sehwag, Laxman, Ganguly and Yuvraj.

"The current Indian team does not have such batsmen. You can't compare the current players (such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) with the class of Sachin and Dravid," he said, reported TOI.

India and Pakistan’s rivalry was at its finest during their playing days and added that India had some of the best players during that generation. He also revealed that other teams like Australia and South Africa too had some of the biggest stars. In India, Yousuf pointed out that there was a host of good players including Sachin, Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh.

"In the past, teams, such as India, Australia and South Africa, had three-four quality players in the side. India, for example, had players like (Rahul) Dravid, Sachin (Tendulkar), (Virender) Sehwag, (Sourav) Ganguly, (VVS) Laxman and Yuvraj Singh. These six batsmen were playing in a single team," he added.