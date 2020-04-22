World Cup win for India is around the corner, reckons Dinesh Karthik

Today at 2:07 PM
Dinesh Karthik believes that Team India, that has been making it to the knockout stage of ICC events consistently now, has a final win just around the corner. The veteran wicketkeeper batsman has also revealed that the 2019 World Cup semifinal match felt like a ‘two-innings’ play.
The 2019 World Cup semifinal, between India and New Zealand, was considered as an upset by many. After the league-stage between the two teams was washed out, New Zealand were seen as the underdogs in the knockout game against India. But things panned out in a different way even though Kane Williamson and co. could only put up a target of 240 for Virat Kohli’s Team India.
India eventually lost the game by 18 runs, making it two World Cup semifinal losses in a row. But according to Dinesh Karthik, India have been doing well in ICC tournaments and a final win is just around the corner.
"We've always been good at playing these big tournaments. And in the last few years if semi-finals was the yardstick, we've hit it every time. Just that we have not gone on to go to the final or win the World Cup. I'm sure it's around the corner given the skill we have," Karthik said in a chat with Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz In Conversation.
Karthik, who batted at No.5 in the semifinal game against India, revealed that as New Zealand’s innings went into the second day, it felt like a ‘two-innings’ play. As rain hit the semifinal game, India had to bowl the death overs on the second day and then chased a target of 240. He revealed that there was a completely different feel to the game on the second day.
"Deep down everybody knew that the only way to beat India was to get those early wickets. The game was a bit of an irritating game for the players, because you win a toss and we wanted to bowl so that we could play in the evenings. Obviously in England it is easier to bowl when the sun is out and it is overcast, so everything of that kind was lost. We had to bowl three overs the next day. It felt like a two-inning game, we had to come and play the next day, with lesser crowd and the whole feel to the game was different going into the second day," Karthik added.
