Will be little strange to play IPL in empty stadiums but possible, reckons Rohit Sharma

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rohit Sharma has revealed that he is in favour of the idea of playing the Indian Premier League in front of empty stands if the need arises. The thirteenth edition of the IPL, that was scheduled to start on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

With the coronavirus pandemic having taken over the world, it has affected all sports across the world. Apart from the Wimbledon getting cancelled and the Olympics getting postponed, the Indian Premier League, too, took a hit and was pushed indefinitely. The thirteenth edition of the high-profile T20 league was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed till April 15. Following that, the nationwide 21-day lockdown in India that was supposed to end on April 14 was extended till May 3. Hence, the BCCI postponed IPL 2020 indefinitely.

According to India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who started his career without the luxury of spectators at the ground, said that it would be a bit strange to have the IPL behind closed doors but also supported the idea. While Sharma seemed open to the idea of cricket without spectators, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he believes the ICC will reveal the guidelines that players have to follow in hotels and stadiums.

“I hope everybody is safe and following guidelines so that eventually we can step out and start doing what we love to do. It will be a little strange to play in the empty stadiums. I don’t know how the fans will take it. As a kid I have to go back a long way and think how I started playing cricket with nobody watching me. We didn’t have the luxury of playing in these luxurious stadiums, I think life will go back to that,” Sharma told India Today during the E-Conclave 2020.

“Whatever rules the board comes up with, we need to follow that and try and play some sort of cricket. People will be able to watch us on television. At least, there is something to look forward to. I am not really sure as to how long it’s going to take for it completely disappear. Whatever necessary steps have to be taken have to be taken. All rules need to be followed. Like at an ICC tournament, there will be rules for anti-doping and all that. Likewise, we have to stick to it.”