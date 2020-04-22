Was disappointed being left out from 2007-08 Australia tour, reveals Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has revealed that he was utterly disappointed after his non-selection in the Indian squad for the 2007-08 Australia tour even though he knew he was fighting for the second wicket-keeper slot. By then, Dhoni had already established his position in the Indian squad as the first choice.

India’s veteran wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, who has played 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, had made his debut in 2002 against England at Trent Bridge. He had set the record for being the youngest wicket-keeper to play at the senior level, at the age of just 17 years and 153 days.

Patel, on Tuesday, revealed that it was indeed a disappointment for him when he was left out of the Indian squad for the 2007-08 Australia tour. However, the keeper also stated that he was aware about fighting for the second wicket-keeper slot, behind MS Dhoni.

"It is important to be at the right place at the right time. When the team got selected for the Australia tour in 2008, I was competing for the second wicket-keeper slot as Dhoni had cemented his place as first choice pick. I was disappointed when I did not get picked in the squad," Parthiv told RP Singh during an Instagram live session.

"We all were competing for the second-wicket keeper slot. At that time, I used to think of giving my best in every match I play, you knew the reality that the skipper of the side is wicket-keeper, so you cannot be selected in the squad as first choice," he added.

The aforementioned 2007-08 series, wherein hosts Australia defeated India 2-1, was highlighted by the infamous 'MonkeyGate Test' that involved an incident between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds.