Sachin Tendulkar advised me to play my natural game, admits Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has revealed that it was Sachin Tendulkar who asked him to play his natural game and according to the situation while being calm. Shaw commented that Sachin also had told him not to change his grip and added that he takes it as a challenge to be compared with Sachin himself.

The 20-year-old from Thane has certainly drawn a comparison with former Indian star Sachin Tendulkar, thanks to his batting style. In the four Tests that Shaw has played thus far for India, he has scored 335 runs, with a high score of 134, at an astonishing average of 55.83.

And, in particular, the right-hander has caught the attention of critics for his stroke-making ability and aggressiveness. Shaw revealed that it was his idol Sachin, who asked him to play his natural game. The 20-year-old also became the youngest Indian to score a century on his Test debut.

“He has had a big influence on me. I first met him when I was eight. He always tells me to play my natural game and according to the situation. Off the field also, he asked me to stay calm,” said Shaw, reported Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Capitals opener also added that he used to change his grip constantly under coaches’ advice when he was a youngster. However, on Sachin’s advice, he has not changed his bottom-handed grip. He also revealed that he takes it as a challenge to be compared to his idol but said that he tries to play like him.

“I am bottom-hand player and Sachin sir had asked me not to change my grip. I was young and I used to change my grip as per coaches’ advice. But after Sachin sir told me, I did not change my grip,” he added.

“There is pressure when people compare me to him. But I take it as a challenge. I try to play like him. He is the God of cricket,” he concluded.