Rohit Sharma wanted RCB to beat CSK in 2015 qualifiers, reveals Jagadeesha Suchith

Former Mumbai Indians spinner Jagadeesha Suchith has revealed that Rohit Sharma was supporting RCB in their qualifier game against CSK in 2015, owing to him not being fond of the latter. Eventually, MI triumphed over CSK in the final to clinch their second IPL title in three years.

2015 was a bizarre year for Mumbai Indians, as after losing five of their first six matches in the competition, the side almost found themselves knocked out in the group stages. Eventually, they made an extremely strong comeback - winning 8 of their next 9 games - and booked their place in the final, beating Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier.

Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, who incidentally made his IPL debut in the very same season, for Mumbai Indians, however, narrated an interesting story and revealed how Rohit Sharma was supporting RCB in the second qualifier against CSK and wanted the former to win as he was upset with CSK drubbing MI in one of the group games at the Wankhede.

“CSK were going to play RCB in the second qualifier and Rohit Sharma wanted RCB to win the match. We were practising. But Mike Hussey played really well and CSK qualified. Rohit wasn't too happy, he has a different kind of competitiveness when it comes to CSK. Everyone knew how good CSK were when it comes to the knockout games,” Suchith told Cricbuzz.

“It also came from the fact that when we had played CSK at Wankhede in the league phase, when our total of 183 was chased down in 100 balls. That was really hard for us to take, to know that we played our best cricket and they were still able to beat us easily. Along with denting our standings and net run rate, it also dented our confidence badly.”

Suchith, who played 13 games for MI in 2015 picking 10 wickets, recalled how the entire team was outraged by the loss against CSK in the group stages and how it took a pep talk from Sachin Tendulkar to gear the players up for the rest of the tournament. Eventually, it worked like a charm, as the Rohit-led side went on to clinch their second IPL title, beating CSK by 41 runs in the final at the Eden Gardens.

“That loss triggered everyone. We had a meeting after that. The owners came and spoke us, motivated us. Sachin sir also spoke to the team. He asked everyone to enjoy the sport, enjoy the small battles, when we are bowling to a good batsman or facing a good bowler. That would help get the best out of each individual. From thereon, we lost only two games in the rest of the tournament.”

Suchith has since only played two more games in the IPL, after being released by Mumbai Indians. Last year, the left-arm spinner was traded to Kings XI Punjab from Delhi Capitals, along with his Karnataka teammate Krishnappa Gowtham.