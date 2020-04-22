Playing against Australia with Smith and Warner will be different ball game, admits Rohit Sharma

Having under-performed in Test cricket up until 2019, Rohit’s red-ball career received a massive boost last year when he was asked to open, and the 32-year-old responded to the call instantly, scoring two centuries and a double ton in his first three Tests as an opener. Reflecting on the move to open, the Mumbaikar revealed that he’d been mentally preparing himself to open the innings for over two years and added that he was always ready for the challenge. Rohit also mentioned the fact that he needed to make a few technical tweaks to his game in order to excel at the top of the order in red-ball cricket.