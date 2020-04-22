No cricket in India in near future, confirms Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has admitted that he cannot picture a scenario where cricket will be returning to the country anytime soon and added that human life must always be prioritized. Last week, the BCCI decided to indefinitely suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Despite the country being in the midst of a 40-day nationwide lockdown, the COVID-19 cases in India have continued to spike at the rate of knots and only yesterday, the country saw the largest spike of coronavirus cases on a single day.

With the total number of cases nearing the 20,000 mark, there are already talks about the country potentially extending the lockdown beyond May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Last week, in the wake of the rapid outspread of the virus in the country, the BCCI decided to indefinitely postpone the thirteenth edition of the IPL, stating that they will be monitoring the situation closely before taking a final call.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has now admitted that he cannot see any kind of cricket returning to the country in the near future. The former India captain, on Tuesday, cited the social reality of India as the reason for the same and added that human lives need to be prioritized at any cost.

"The social reality of Germany and India are different, there will be no cricket in India in the near future," Ganguly told TOI on Tuesday, reported Cricbuzz.

"There are too many ifs and buts involved. More importantly, I don't believe in sport when there is a risk to human life."

With a jam-packed international schedule awaiting the players towards the latter part of the year, it remains to be seen if there will be any window of opportunity for the BCCI to host the IPL.