Kevin Pietersen shouldn’t have played after 2012 text-gate scandal, opines Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stated that Kevin Pietersen should not have played for England after the latter was found guilty in the text-gate scandal in 2012. Former ECB Director Andrew Strauss recently spoke about the Pietersen saga and revealed that he felt sorry for the latter.

It was in 2012, during South Africa’s tour of England, that Kevin Pietersen was dropped from the final Test, at Lord’s, after the veteran batsman had admitted to sending "provocative texts" to South African players critical of the then England captain Andrew Strauss. However, Pietersen did make a comeback during England’s tour of India, later that year, and played on till the 2013-14 Ashes in Australia.

According to former England captain Michael Vaughan, Pietersen should have never been picked after he was dropped from the Lord’s Test due to the text-gate scandal. Vaughan opined that English cricket had to take a massive hit due to the scandal and expressed his total contempt for Pietersen’s act.

“It had a huge effect on English cricket for a while and I still think it has a massive effect on a few individuals. I still think there are a few who have come out of this worse. I’ve never seen 100 per cent clarification that that was the case, but if he did, I personally said at the time and have said it since, he shouldn’t have ever played for England again.” Vaughan told foxsports.com.au.

“If an England player, doesn’t matter who it is, (is) found to be texting the opposing international team how to get one of your own players out I don’t think he should have played for England again,” Vaughan added.