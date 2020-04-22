Chris Gayle signed by St Lucia Zouks for CPL 2020

St Lucia Zouks have signed veteran batsman Chris Gayle as the franchise's marquee player for the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The Windies giant has made a switch from his former club Jamaica Tallawahs, who opted not to retain Gayle after they ended last in the previous season.

The 2020 season of the Caribbean Premier League, that is scheduled to start on August 19, will see Chris Gayle playing for St Lucia Zouks. After representing the Jamaica Tallawahs for a total of five CPL seasons, the club didn’t retain the T20 giant after finishing last in the previous season. Besides playing for the Tallawahs, Gayle had also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. It was understood that Gayle's signing by the Zouks has much to do with the new owners- KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited - who are also co-owners of Gayle’s IPL franchise, Kings XI Punjab.

Meanwhile, the brand new management have signed Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower as their head coach and retained Daren Sammy as the captain of the club.

"This is great news for St Lucia Zouks and for me as a captain to have the universe boss on my side. Chris is one of the most successful T20 batsmen in the world and with his experience with our young openers, a lot can be learnt from Chris,” Sammy said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"It's brilliant news that we have been able to get Chris Gayle with us at this year's CPL 2020. I have got a long association with Chris running all the way back to his debut Test match in Trinidad back in 2000. I've seen his exploits in all three forms of the game and I am really looking forward to working with him and Daren Sammy toward a special year for St Lucia cricket,” coach Andy Flower commented on Gayle’s signing.