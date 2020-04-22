Anil Kumble is the best captain I have played under, opines Gautam Gambhir

Southpaw Gautam Gambhir has admitted that Anil Kumble was the best captain that he has played under and not MS Dhoni, under whom he won two World Cup titles. Gambhir also revealed that if Kumble captained more, he would have broken a lot more records as the skipper, adding that he was unlucky.

Despite Gautam Gambhir’s best coming under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the southpaw revealed that the leg-spinner Anil Kumble was the best captain that he played under. Kumble’s debut task as the Indian captain came against Pakistan in 2007 at home, where India won once and drew twice.

Despite having won just three in 14 Tests, the 38-year-old revealed that Kumble was unlucky to captain limited games for the country.

“Sourav (Ganguly) has done really well. One captain that I would have definitely wanted to captain India for a long time is Anil Kumble. I played six Test matches under him probably; he didn’t captain India for that long. Had he captained India for a long time, he would have broken a lot of records,” said Gambhir, reported Hindustan Times.

However, on the contrary, under the leadership of Dhoni, Gambhir was influential in India’s T20 World Cup win and 2011 Cricket World Cup win. The Delhi opener admitted that in terms of records and statistics, Dhoni is up there at the top.

“Yes MS Dhoni in records point of view, right up there but yes, for me the best captain I’ve played under is Anil Kumble,” added Gambhir.