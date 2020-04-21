Wasim Jaffer picks Jasprit Bumrah to represent India in mixed-country T20 XI

Today at 1:15 PM
Wasim Jaffer, on Monday, picked a T20 XI where he chose one player each from every country and decided to choose pace stalwart Jasprit Bumrah as the player to represent India. Jaffer’s XI also featured other prominent names such as David Warner, Jos Buttler, AB de Villiers and Andre Russell.
While the ongoing ‘break’ has been a bit challenging for cricketers, given they now have to deal with an unprecedented situation where they have an abundance of free time in their hands, one cricketer who has kept himself busy is Wasim Jaffer. The former Indian cricketer, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game earlier this year, has actively indulged himself in social media, interacting with the fans while also voicing his opinion over the happenings in the world of cricket.
Having already named his all-time IPL XI and T20 XI, Jaffer, on Monday, decided to play around with the parameters at hand and picked a mixed-country T20 XI, where he chose just one player from a country to complete a playing XI.
The 42-year-old’s ‘Best T20 XI’ comprised Australia’s David Warner and Pakistan’s Babar Azam up top, with the middle-order being completed by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and England’s Jos Buttler. Then, the former opener, picked West Indies’ Andre Russell and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan as his all-rounders, while choosing Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane as his spinners.
The former Mubmai and Vidarbha legend completed his XI by picking Sr Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and India’s Jasprit Bumrah as his pacers. Jaffer, who represented the RCB in the IPL, named Warner as his captain of the team, and handed over the wicket-keeping duties to Buttler.
Wasim Jaffer’s mixed-country T20 XI:
David Warner (c), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Jos Buttler (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.
