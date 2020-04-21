Wasim Jaffer picks Jasprit Bumrah to represent India in mixed-country T20 XI

While the ongoing ‘break’ has been a bit challenging for cricketers, given they now have to deal with an unprecedented situation where they have an abundance of free time in their hands, one cricketer who has kept himself busy is Wasim Jaffer. The former Indian cricketer, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game earlier this year, has actively indulged himself in social media, interacting with the fans while also voicing his opinion over the happenings in the world of cricket.