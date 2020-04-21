Thought we lost Natwest 2002 final after Yuvraj Singh was out, reveals Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif has revealed that he thought Team India had lost the Natwest 2002 final, against England at Lord’s, after Yuvraj Singh lost his wicket. Kaif also rated Yuvraj’s 25-ball 58 against Australia in the 2000 Under-19 World Cup as one of the best knocks of the latter's illustrious career.

Having reached the final of the iconic Natwest 2002 series, against England at Lord’s, Sourav Ganguly-led Team India had to chase a gigantic target of 326. India had lost their first five wickets having reached a score of 146, but then together Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif had put up a 121-run partnership. When Yuvraj (69 off 63) was dismissed, by Paul Collingwood, India still needed 59 runs with four wickets in hand.

According to Kaif, he believed that India had lost that match since Yuvraj was out when India were at 267/6. However, Kaif put up an undefeated 75-ball 87 in the chase helping India win by two wickets in the 48th over. The victory became all the more iconic after skipper Ganguly celebrated by waving his jersey at the Lord’s balcony.

"When you (Yuvraj) got out, I thought the match is gone. I did not think we will win. I was set, you were there. So I believed if we played till the end India win will. But you got out and India lost hope and my heart broke," Kaif said in an Instagram Live chat with Yuvraj.

Meanwhile, India’s 2000 U-19 World Cup captain Kaif also recalled Yuvraj's 25-ball 58 against Australia U-19 team as one of his best knocks, even over the six sixes he hit against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj’s 25-ball 58 came against Australia U-19, that had the likes of Shane Watson and Mitchell Johnson, in the 2000 U-19 World Cup semifinal, which helped the Colts in Blue put up a competitive total of 284.

"That innings, the way you dominated the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Shane Watson was amazing. You have many superb knocks, you hit six sixes...but to me at the U-19 level to see someone bat like that...was special. We all knew you will go far and play for a long time," Kaif added.