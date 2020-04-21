Reports | Australia’s limited-overs England tour to be postponed till September
Today at 8:27 PM
According to a report, a limited-overs series between England and Australia that was scheduled to be played in July has been postponed till September when England’s series against Pakistan ends. The series against Australia, to be hosted in England, consists of three T20Is and as many ODIs.
In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board had already postponed all cricket till May 28. According to the latest report in The Daily Mail, England’s scheduled series against a visiting Australian side in July could be postponed too. The said series was supposed to start with three T20Is, on July 3, to be followed with as many ODIs, ending on July 16.
Now, the aforementioned report states that the ECB concluded that their white-ball series in July won’t be feasible in such dire circumstances, amidst a global pandemic, and have apparently discussed with Cricket Australia to postpone it by at least two months.
“ECB have put forward new dates to Cricket Australia in a bid to be able to stage those six matches in front of crowds” the report stated.
Cricket Australia, too, are reportedly in agreement with the change in dates offered by the ECB. If the said change in dates takes place, then Australia’s tour could be scheduled after England series against Pakistan, which was scheduled to end on September 2.
