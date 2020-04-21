Not in favour of India playing Pakistan, opines Sreesanth

After Shoaib Akhtar suggested a bilateral series between India and Pakistan, Sreesanth is of the opinion that he is not in favour of the idea, given the relationship between the nations. Besides Sreesanth, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar are the other Indian cricketers who have opposed the idea.

Veteran Indian pacer Sreesanth voiced his opinion against the idea of having a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Earlier, Pakistan veteran pacer Shoaib Akhtar had vocalised his idea of conducting a closed-door series between the two teams, which he believed would help raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, many Indian cricketers turned out to be against the idea, the latest being Sreesanth. According to the Indian pacer, whose ban is supposed to end in August this year, said that since the two nations are not in good terms the concept is a farce.

“We are not in good terms with Pakistan so, India first and health first. Personally, I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve,’ said Sreesanth, on an Instagram live session.

Earlier former Indian captain Kapil Dev had also slapped Shoaib Akhtar's idea of a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan with his opinion saying "India doesn't need the money". The legendary Sunil Gavaskar had also given his opinion during a conversation Ramiz Raja, stating, “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan.”