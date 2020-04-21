Nicknames of cricketers and their origin

We associate certain cricketers with their nicknames - rather than their original names - so much that it almost becomes the ‘chicken before the egg’ story. But unlike the other story, here, we have definite answers. It’s time to go back and revisit the origins of the famous nicknames of cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar - Little Master / Master Blaster

How can we not start with the ‘God of Cricket’. Oh wait, but I’ve not mentioned that nickname. That’s because there is no origin for the ‘God of Cricket’ nickname. Basically, cricket in India is a religion and given Sachin is/was the biggest name in the country, he was referred to as ‘God’. The Little Master name, however, has its own significance. The name was first given to the legendary Pakistan batsman Hanif Mohammad, after which the baton was passed to Sunil Gavaskar. Sachin has since inherited the nickname from the great Gavaskar. A common thing to be noted is that all three of Sachin, Gavaskar and Hanif Mohammad are geniuses who are short in stature. The ‘Master Blaster’ nickname, on the other hand, is nothing but a derivation of the Little Master name. We could go on and on and on, but we’ll stop with these three names for now.

Rahul Dravid - The Wall

Commonly referred to as ‘The Wall’ or ‘The Great Wall of India’, Rahul Dravid’s nickname is more or less self-explanatory. Within the first six or so years of his Test career, Dravid developed an untarnished reputation for himself. He became this impregnable, impenetrable beast that bowlers couldn’t just pierce through. His 270 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi - which is till date the longest innings by an Indian - sealed his place in the history books and ensured that he will leave an unthinkable legacy when he retires. Dravid, in many interviews, revealed that the name “Wall” became famous after a newspaper used the word to describe him after one of his marathon knocks. The rest, as they say, is history.

Sourav Ganguly - Dada

When Sourav Ganguly took over as captain of the Indian team, the side was in dire straits, post the disgraceful match-fixing scandal that had broken out involving former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Ganguly not only instilled self-belief amongst each and every individual in the team but also transformed the side from mere pushovers to actual contenders. Thus, he was awarded the title of ‘Dada’, meaning elder brother in Bengali, the language spoken in his land of birth West Bengal. Born in a Royal family, Ganguly is also otherwise known as the “Prince of Kolkata”. The great Geoffery Boycott, of course, made that term famous, due to his fancy way of pronouncing ‘Calcutta’.

Anil Kumble - Jumbo

Of all the nicknames one could get, it had to be ‘Jumbo’ for Anil Kumble. No, it does not refer to an elephant, in case you’re wondering. Kumble revealed in an interview that the name was given to him by none other than Navjot Singh Sidhu, who, standing at mid-on, yelled ‘Jumbo Jet’ when one of Kumble’s deliveries took off in an Irani Trophy match. The primary reason behind the ‘jumbo jet’ reference is the pace with which Kumble bowled, which was outrageously quick for a spinner. Yet he managed to turn the ball. That was the beauty of his bowling. And, in case you’re wondering, a jumbo jet is very, very fast. Eventually, the ‘jet’ part dissipated and everyone were left with just Jumbo.

Ricky Ponting - Punter

Till date, almost every Australian cricketer, past and present, refers to Ricky Ponting as ‘Punter’. But why? Well, we have to go back in time to the early/mid-90s to understand the origin. Ponting, back in the day, was quite an ardent and happy-go-lucky young man. Cricket aside, the former Aussie skipper had immense interest when it came to betting on races, specifically dog races and horse races. And as he indulged in, or rather took punts on dog-racing to an extraordinary extent, the legendary Shane Warne decided to bestow him with the nickname ‘Punter’. Some 25 years later, here we are.

Shahid Afridi - BOOM BOOM

When Shahid Afridi walked in to bat, you knew there were going to be firecrackers. At one point, there were only two outcomes every time he batted - six or out. As a 16-year-old, Afridi, in his first-ever ODI innings, smacked what was the fastest ODI century of all time back in the day, 100 off just 37 balls, a record that stood for 18 years until 2014. This monstrous ability of Afridi meant that he developed a reputation for himself as a brutal hitter and thus came the nickname BOOM BOOM, referring to his ability to blast the ball out of the ground.