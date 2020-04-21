My main job is to get the first-class team up and running in Baroda, claims Dav Whatmore

Today at 9:53 AM
Baroda's new director, Dav Whatmore has stated that his main job is to work with the first-class team while working on putting up a system for the age-group sides of the state. Whatmore, who won the 1996 World Cup as a coach with Sri Lanka, has stated that he will be will be assisting the CEO.
In a glorious international stint as a coach, Whatmore worked with Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Pakistan apart from Sri Lanka while working with Kerala's senior men's side as their head coach. Kerala reached their first-ever Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in 2017-18 and followed it up with their first-ever semifinal the following year. However, as the team relegated to Elite Group C this year, Whatmore decided to move his base and took up the responsibility with Baroda as their new director of cricket. The 66-year-old is ready for the new challenge that awaits him in the Indian domestic cricket.
“I am very pleased and happy to have the opportunity to work with a state association that has a rich history. I can’t wait to begin and (be ready) with another challenge in my career. My main job is to get the first-class team up and running and also be involved with putting in some systems to ensure that young cricketers come out right from the grassroots – schools, districts – (That) there is a proper pathway. I will be assisting the CEO (chief executive officer) in that,” Whatmore told Sportstar from Melbourne.
While Baroda definitely has a rich history, as Whatmore suggested, the team hasn't been able to do justice to their reputation in the last few years. As a matter of fact, the team could only win two matches in the last season. The situation worsened when coach Sanath Kumar suffered a heart attack in the middle of the season and taking over from Sanath, Whatmore understands what is in store for him.
“I have got no magic wand, but I try to create a positive and healthy environment for performance. There is a little bit of technique and fitness improvement and tactical understanding. It’s, after all, not my game; it’s their game. So, they need to be given the freedom to go out there and work hard. There is no real magic wand,” he said.
