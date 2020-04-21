Felt pressure due to big money factor of IPL, reveals Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has revealed that there’s extra pressure on a player who is associated with big money in the Indian Premier League and people also try to drag them down. The former Indian cricketer has also advised all youngsters to stay away from what negative things the media has to say about them.

In the auctions of the IPL 2020, in December, Pat Cummins was bought for a whopping 15.5 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders, hence becoming the highest paid foreign player in the marquee T20 league. However, Yuvraj Singh, who was bought for Rs 16 crore by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2015 auctions, still remains the highest paid player in IPL history.

But according to the veteran batsman, with big money comes added pressure. The former Indian cricketer, on Monday, revealed the pressure of being a big-money buy in the cash-rich event is felt when you don’t perform and added that the people try to drag you down. Hence, it’s the 38-year-old’s advice to the youngsters that they stay away from the negativity of the media as it can take a toll and affect their performance.

“The pressure is felt because of the big money. I won’t say it changes a player. Now when you climb the success ladder, people try to drag you down,” Yuvraj said during an Instagram Live with former teammate Mohammad Kaif.

“See the point is...pressure is there because when you get out and don’t perform they say he is getting so much money and not performing. Negative news sells more and those things affect you. My advice to all youngsters would be to stay away from TV and newspapers,” he added.