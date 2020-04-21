Can’t tolerate some people in commentary box, asserts Yuvraj Singh

As Mohammed Kaif asked Yuvraj Singh when will he start doing commentary, the latter joked that he can't tolerate few people in the commentary box, which has kept him away from the job. He has further added that he finds it difficult to criticize youngsters which the commentators often do.

When Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket in June 2019, there was a lot of speculation that the southpaw would join commentary box sooner than later. It was almost certain that he would be a star name among the fans but the Punjab batsman acted against that, rather plied his trade in the Global T20 League in Canada and T10 League in Abu Dhabi. When Mohammed Kaif, during an Instagram Live session with Yuvraj, asked him the question, the answer was a funny but revealing one.

“You can get along with people. I can’t tolerate some people in commentary box (laughs),” he said. “It really depends if a time comes when I want to commentate, I will. I want to do ICC events - T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup. I don’t think I can do commentary all the time. I don’t have the patience to sit and talk about cricket all the time again. I won’t be able to do it,” Yuvraj told Kaif.

“I feel I enjoy coaching more than commentary. I don’t think commentary will be my full-time job. But I understand I have not even retired for even a year. I have played cricket for 25-30 years of cricket, right now I am looking to take a break. But I will take a call on what I want to do after a few years into my retirement,” Yuvi further added.

While the role of a commentator comes with a lot of brickbats thanks to the polarizing nature of social media, the hot seat with a microphone demands the former players to take a stance and often criticise the youngsters for a reckless shot or a bad spell. Yuvraj, who was often at loggerheads with the logic, finds it difficult to cope with the same - a reason that has made him disinterested for the job.

“The player on the field knows what pressure he is facing. I don’t like criticising young players. I have been in that place how it feels when people talk about you. This is why I don’t want to be a commentator. It is also necessary to tell youngsters what mistakes they are making. But we should strike a balance,” the southpaw added.