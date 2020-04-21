Any cricketer who joined CSK, only got better from there, feels Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo, who has been one of the core members in the Chennai Super Kings set-up, believes that he is privileged to be a part of the set-up, conceding players only got better there. He has also added that the kind of family atmosphere in the team dressing room makes it a special franchise.

Despite having a combination of starting players, mostly above 30 years of age, Chennai Super Kings became a team to beat in the tournament after their ban. They secured the title in 2018 - their comeback year - and fell two runs short of another trophy, as Mumbai Indians scampered to the champions podium. However, the CSK camaraderie was there for everyone to see, and Dwayne Bravo, a core member of the team, attested the same.

“It’s a very unique team, a special team. From the first day that I joined the team, I could sense the family atmosphere. Every player who joins the team feels the same way - that it’s not just a team but being welcomed by extended family. Over the years, when you look at cricketers who joined CSK, they only got better...it’s a very special franchise,” Bravo told CSK’s website.

“CSK brings the best out of me. I’m trusted by my captain MS (Dhoni) and coach (Stephen) Fleming, and they allow me to be myself. We all enjoy each other’s success. If my team is winning, that’s more important to me than my personal performances. I don’t think you can get another team or environment like Chennai Super Kings,” the former West Indies captain was quoted as saying.

While there have been many a tale of how the franchise owners put tremendous pressure on the players to perform lest they fail consecutively, Bravo feels that CSK have never been operated by the team owners, who understand the dynamics. The 36-year old Trinidad all-rounder further added that the management team back a player even after a bad performance.

“It is important that you have a management team, the owners, the captain backing you a 100 per cent... they understand it’s a sport, they understand one can’t always perform and so they give you the opportunity to bounce back when you have failures."