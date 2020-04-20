Rohit Sharma will end up as most successful IPL captain of all time, asserts Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles during his time as captain, believes that Rohit Sharma will end up as the most successful IPL captain of all time, adding that the Mumbaikar might win 6-7 titles. Earlier, Rohit was voted by experts as joint best IPL captain in the tournament history.

After moving from Deccan Chargers to Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit Sharma was elevated to the captaincy in mid-2013 by the Mumbai-based franchise. The move paid instant dividends as the franchise won its first-ever IPL title in the same season and after breaking the drought, the club became a dominant force in the entire tournament, winning three more titles in the following six years.

The captaincy of Rohit Sharma is seen by many as the primary reason for the franchise’s success and last season, the Mumbaikar became the most successful captain in the history of the tournament, winning his fourth title.

Gautam Gambhir, who was one of the fifty-member panel that voted Rohit as the joint greatest IPL captain, has stated that the 32-year-old will end up as the most successful IPL captain of all time and went on to add that Rohit might even end up winning six to seven titles.

“I think it’s Rohit Sharma (best IPL captain of all time). He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies.He will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt,” Gambhir said in a Star Sports show, reported Hindustan Times.

Gambhir was not the only former cricketer who backed Rohit, as Sanjay Bangar, the former batting coach of India, also opined that Rohit’s captaincy was integral to Mumbai’s success. Bangar lauded the 33-year-old for always making the right choices under pressure and echoed Gambhir's sentiments, naming the Mumbaikar as the greatest IPL captain of all time.

“The number of close matches that Mumbai Indians have won actually also show Rohit’s success as captain. He has won some very close games. The choices that he makes under pressure are good. He is backed by the result, but even from pure captaincy point of view, the smartness and decision making, I would say Rohit Sharma.”