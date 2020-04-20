Reports | ICC will take time until August to decide fate of T20 World Cup

An ICC insider has revealed that the International Cricket Council will take time until August to decide the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup as the body doesn't want a decision to be taken in haste. He has also added that as of now everything is going on as planned, keeping the original date in mind.

While the fate of the Indian Premier League is still in tatters, it is still not clear whether another high-profile event of the year, T20 World Cup, be any different. Although many hope that the pandemic will have a reduced effect in October, a potential postponement can't be ruled out either. However, an ICC insider revealed that might not be the case anytime soon.

"Right now, things look bleak, and people's health is the first priority. However, what if the situation improves in a few months' time? What if the ICC announces that the T20 World Cup is postponed in May itself, and things improve a couple of months down the line, and cricket's governing body realizes that it took a hasty decision. The ICC will take time to decide on the fate of this event, till as late as August. Don't expect any announcement before that," an ICC official told TOI.

"As of now, everything will proceed as per plan and assuming that the tournament will be held as per its original dates. So, all other preparations by the ICC's Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Australia, which is already in place, will be on in full swing," he said.

An ICC spokesperson recently revealed that they are not in a hurry to take a decision if the event should be postponed, saying the governing body is "exploring all options" as part of its comprehensive contingency planning.

"We are continuing with our planning for ICC events as they are, but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure, we are also undertaking a comprehensive contingency planning exercise. This includes exploring all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by SkySport, reported PTI.