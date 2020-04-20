IPL SRL | RCB vs MI Evaluation Chart - Rohit, de Kock star as Mumbai topple Bangalore

It was the same old story repeated once again as Mumbai Indians, powered by the blistering performance of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore by 18 runs. Aaron Finch played a blinder of an innings, but that eventually went in vain as MI triumphed over RCB.

Another day and it was another game of batting masterclass from MI. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock dominated Chinnaswamy with sheer audacity as Mumbai scored 147 runs in the first 15 overs. RCB’s clueless bowling performance further aided the cause as Hardik Pandya played a chanceless cameo in the death overs to guide Mumbai to 208/4.

At any other venue, this would have been a daunting task but at Chinnaswamy, you always hold a chance. RCB, however, suffered a jolt when they lost Parthiv Patel in the second over itself, leaving the gaping hole to be filled by Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch. Finch was later joined by AB de Villiers, who played a typical innings, as the duo struck together to give Mumbai a scare. But a late order choke failed the hosts yet again and as Mumbai Indians secured an 18-run win.

Turning Point

Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav bowled four economical overs upfront, keeping the duo of Rohit and de Kock silent, but once Chris Morris was introduced into the attack, the momentum changed straightaway. Morris was taken for cleaners in his first over, conceding 18 runs, and from thereon, there was no stopping MI whatsoever. That resulted in RCB losing their track and possibly, the game as well.

Highs and Lows

Quinton de Kock hit Umesh Yadav for a six in the latter’s third over and that started a passage of play which can just be termed riotous. The South African was at the top of his game, against the team he had really great memories of playing against. The RCB batsman ensured the momentum was never compromised on their way to a 200-plus total.

The lowest of the lows in the game had to be RCB’s million-dollar baby Chris Morris’ performance. After he was cartwheeled around the park in the first over, Virat Kohli further trusted him in the middle and death as the South African conceded a total of 57 runs - more than 28% of Mumbai’s runs. That performance single-handedly ensured RCB were dug deep in the crisis bigger than the current pandemic.

Rating Charts

Powerplay Exploitation: Bangalore 3/10, Mumbai 8/10

It was Chinnaswamy and runs were bound to come like crazy. Mumbai’s two openers love the venue as their own and today’s SRL game showed their high level of competency, which helped Mumbai score 64 runs only in the powerplay overs. It has been a recurring theme for RCB bowling this SRL, something that has been a cause of concern.

Something needs to change and that might start with getting rid of Parthiv Patel. The Gujarat pocket dynamite is no more the same force in the T20s and today was a demonstration of that. As a result of the same, the hosts could only manage to muster 38 runs in the powerplay. Come to think of this - it was in a run chase of 206 runs.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: Bangalore 7.5/10, Mumbai 6/10

After a fine start to their innings, Rohit and QDK decided to go relatively slow in their approach, accumulating 83 runs in the next 9 overs, which had a telling effect in the game. It had to do with the fact that RCB applied a combined slow-bowler strategy, making the game hard for the duo to play around. Intelligent planning, one must say.

For a change, RCB were actually better than Mumbai in this phase. As compared to Mumbai’s 86 runs in the middle overs, an Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers-inspired RCB scored 106 runs in the nine-over period to give a slimmer of hope to RCB fans. Once de Villiers’ fleeting cameo came to an end, the hope of RCB died straight away.

Death bowling: Bangalore 5/10, Mumbai 8/10

Traditionally, both the teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to death bowling, and today was no different. Giving away 61 runs in the last five - well, it had typical Umesh Yadav bashing too - RCB gave away the plot they managed to get back in the middle overs. On the other hand, Mumbai, powered by Dhawal Kulkarni and Jasprit Bumrah’s parsimonious bowling, conceded just 49 runs to help them to an 18-run win.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Good

An AB de Villiers’ show always brings a smile to the fans and that compounded with some Rohit Sharma bashing upfront, it was a recipe for a great meal. Any neutral fan would have had a great time watching this as our Match Frenzy O Meter shows it as Good.