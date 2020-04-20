ICC to organise CEC meeting on April 23 to discuss Covid-19 impact on cricket

The International Cricket Council is set to host Chief Executives' Committee meeting on April 23 in order to check COVID-19's impact on cricket. The meeting will be attended by the Chief Executive Officer of 12 full and three associate members with the resumption of cricket being the primary object.

The ICC Annual General Body meeting, which was supposed to Sourav Ganguly's first ICC meeting, had to be cancelled due to the virus outbreak that has engulfed the world at the moment. However, with doubts hovering over the ICC T20 World Cup later this year as the Australian government has imposed travel restrictions till September 30, the possible return of the sport is unclear. That will be the primary agenda in the Chief Executives' Committee meeting on April 23.

"This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position. We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket. In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government," Manu Sawhney, the ICC Chief executive, said, reported Cricbuzz.

"We will utilise all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport. Countries will start to reopen at different stages and in different ways and we will need to respect that and have a holistic view of this to enable us to take well-informed decisions that mitigate the various risks as much as possible."

While there have been over 2.4 million cases across the globe, many sporting events, including the Test Championship and the IPL, have been affected heavily. However, Sawhney stressed the resumption will only happen after the risk of Coronavirus has dissipated quite considerably.

"The scale of this task should not be underestimated and will encompass a myriad of factors until the public health situation has improved to a point that it is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely," the CEO added.