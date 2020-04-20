CSK have targeted skippers in Auctions as they want thinking cricketers, reveals Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has admitted that CSK has targeted and picked up skippers in the past with experience because of their need for thinking cricketers. He has also revealed that CSK have got Ravindra Jadeja fielding at point, with one of the strongest arms in cricket, with his pinpoint throws.

A lot has been said about CSK’s recruitment process in the past, with the franchise picking up some key International players. Faf du Plessis revealed that CSK has targeted and picked up skippers in the past with their need for thinking cricketers. If you look at the core of the team, it consists of coach Stephen Fleming, who previously captained New Zealand, with MS Dhoni leading the side.

The list extends to Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo and Suresh Raina, all of whom have previous experience of leadership. In the ten seasons that CSK has been part of the IPL, they have not finished any lower than the playoffs/semi-finals.

"A great thing that CSK has done over the years, and that's credit to MS and (Stephen) Fleming the coach, is they have targeted captains - (Brendon) McCullum, myself, (Dwayne) Bravo, obviously MS, (Suresh) Raina's captained a bit - because they want thinking cricketers," the 35-year-old told CSK's website, reported TOI.

He went on to talk about Ravindra Jadeja’s excellence in the field and added that he has the strongest arm in World cricket. He revealed that that Jadeja casually jogs to the ball and hits the stump more times than he misses them.

"I love going to positions on the field where the ball goes all the time. We are lucky at CSK that we got a few very good fielders. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is incredible, he has got the strongest arm in world cricket. Jaddu wants them to try and run. He jogs to the ball because he knows if you run, you are out," he concluded.