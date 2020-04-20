CSK have always shown faith in me bowling death overs, admits Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has revealed that despite his form, CSK and MS Dhoni has always shown immense faith in the all-rounder to bowl in the death overs. Bravo also recalled an incident where he challenged the 39-year-old Dhoni to race him in a three-run lap, which he lost by the tiniest of margins.

Despite winning the 2010 IPL, CSK went heavy in the 2011 Auctions, purchasing the West Indian all-rounder Bravo from Mumbai Indians. Since then, Bravo has been an immense asset to the Chennai franchise, both with the bat and ball.

In particular, with the ball, Bravo has had the responsibility of bowling in the death overs. The West Indian recalled and admitted that CSK have always shown faith in him for bowling the death overs.

"CSK always show faith in my ability to bowl at the death. It paid off. I can say, more often than not, you can deliver. Coming up against top players, things won't always go your way. But I am a strong believer in my talent. I am trusted by the captain MS a lot, and the coach Stephen Fleming. They allow me to be myself," the West Indian said, reported India Today.

Bravo added that even the commentators at times in the past have said that it is best for CSK to get rid of the all-rounder. However, the 36-year-old recalled an incident in the 2019 IPL where he challenged the former Indian skipper after Dhoni called the West Indian an ‘old-man.’

"He kept saying throughout the entire season that I am an old man, I am an old man. I am very slow. I told him, 'I will challenge you in a sprint between the wickets'. He said 'no chance'. I said 'we will do it after the tournament is over.’ He beat me. It was a good race. He was very quick.," Bravo concluded.