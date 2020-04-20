County experience was a good learning curve for Cheteshwar Pujara, admits Jason Gillespie

Former Yorkshire head-coach Jason Gillespie has revealed that the county experience was a good learning curve and experience for Cheteshwar Pujara at Yorkshire. He has also added that it was crucial for them to get Pujara to battle the tough conditions with great temperament against good bowling.

Yesteryear Australian star and now Sussex’s head coach, Gillespie said that the county experience that the Indian Test star Pujara got was a good learning curve for the right-hander. After 2014’s county experience at Derbyshire, Pujara was picked by Yorkshire for a prolonged time in 2015.

The decision was made by Gillespie, who was head coach of the county back then as they needed a solid middle-order batsman. Speaking on a new-series called Cow Corner Chronicles on YouTube, Gillespie revealed that the Indian batsman found it challenging during the early parts of the Championship.

"Pujara fitted that bill perfectly. I think he found it a challenge, the early season in county cricket with the Dukes cricket ball moving around in English conditions. He found that a challenge. I think that was really a good test for him as a player, a good learning curve for Cheteshwar," he said, reported Times of India.

He added that Pujara fitted right in the bill that they required, with a batsman having the temperament to absorb some good bowling. Gillespie admitted that he helped the team and learnt a lot during his days at Yorkshire.

"We had Cheteshwar Pujara at Yorkshire a few years ago, when I was head coach there. We needed a batsman in the top three who could do a job for us in sometimes challenging conditions, Someone with a very good temperament, someone who could absorb some very good bowling."