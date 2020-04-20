Amazing feeling to fulfil my dream of captaining Delhi Capitals, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has admitted that it is has been his dream to captain a franchise in the IPL, which turned out fulfilled after he was made the skipper of Delhi Capitals, adding that is an amazing feeling. He also added that he is using his kit bag for lifting weights in the lockdown period.

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has admitted that his dream was always to captain a franchise in the mega-tournament. In 2018, his dreams were fulfilled when Delhi Capitals appointed the right-hander as the skipper of the side. In the two seasons thus far, he has turned the franchise’s progress upside down with a finish in the qualifiers last season. On top of that, Delhi have turned into one of the most consistent sides in the league, with an influx in Indian talent.

"It was an amazing feeling. It was my dream to captain an IPL team. Delhi were not going through an amazing phase at that time. But I am grateful to the franchise as they thought I could lead the side. We do have a WhatsApp group and since we have no matches right now we keep sending funny videos," said Iyer, reported Times of India.

Iyer also added that he is utilising his time shadow-practising to keep himself fit and ready when cricket resumes. Also, in the absence of gym facilities, given the lockdown, the right-hander revealed that his kit bags have turned into weights for lifting.

“I do a lot of shadow practice. I imagine the bowler is running towards me and play 50-60 balls like that. My father also bowls to me in this short area (at home). He has been doing that since my childhood. I use kit bags for lifting. Then I have a rod in my kitchen (which also helps),” Iyer added.