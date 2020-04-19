Sachin Tendulkar little bit harder to dislodge than Brian Lara, feels Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie has stated that while both Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are two difficult batsmen to bowl to, the former edges ahead in his opinion due to the rigidity. Gillespie also reasoned Lara's expansive batting display as one of the major reasons behind him giving more chances to a bowler.

The camaraderie that Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara share are known to one and all, with the former West Indies skipper proposing to name a stadium in his home city on the former's name, but it must not be forgotten how fierce competitors they were during their time. While opinions are divided about who was the better batsman among the duo, Gillespie decided to side with the Indian.

"Two different types of players, two equally difficult to get out. I always felt Sachin was probably a little bit harder to dislodge, in terms of getting his wicket, but I didn't feel he would take you apart, in quite the same way as Brian. I always felt I was in with more of a chance to get Brian out because he was a bit more expansive, with his game. But I found Sachin's defence was very hard to get through," Gillespie said on Cow Corner Chronicles, reported IANS.

Gillespie was one of the fine operators during his time and was one quarter of the pack that made Australia one of the greatest dynasties of them all. He had his share of success against India and West Indies, but the pacer stated that he has nothing but mad respect for the duo.

"Look at the two fine players, I am just really glad that I don't have to bowl to them anymore. They were just far too good. It was actually for me personally was quite an honour, for all those names that I just mentioned.

"It's quite an honour for me to be able to sit here and talk to you and say that I bowled against these guys. It was a wonderful time to be a cricketer and got to bowl against the best in the world. For me that was very satisfying," the pacer, who has now become a respected coach, added.