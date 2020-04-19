Rohit Sharma will end up with six-seven IPL titles, admits Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has revealed that Rohit Sharma’s street-smart captaincy will help him end up as the most successful IPL captain of all-time with six or seven IPL titles. Sanjay Bangar added that in terms of smartness and decision making, the Mumbai skipper is well above the CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings' success lies down to the captaincy factor brought in by Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. While MS Dhoni has won a title more as a captain, former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir admitted that Rohit Sharma will go down as the most successful IPL captain of all-time. He also revealed that Sharma’s acute captaincy will help the franchise to a sixth or seventh IPL title before he steps down.

“He (Rohit Sharma) will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt,” Gambhir said, reported HT.

Since Rohit took over the captaincy, Mumbai have become a force to reckon with alongside some smart buys in the Auction. Gambhir added that captaincy is all about winning trophies, adding that Rohit will become one of the best if not the best captain.

“I think it’s Rohit Sharma. He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies,” he added.

On the other hand, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar weighed in on the debate. He added that the number of close matches that Mumbai has won is because of Rohit’s captaincy.

“The choices that he makes under pressure are good. Dhoni is backed by the result, but among the pure captaincy point of view, the smartness and decision making, I would say Rohit Sharma,” he added.