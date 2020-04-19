Realised I was having issues with the basics post New Zealand tour, reveals Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has stated that he had some issues pertaining to his basics, which he realised after the New Zealand tour, and worked with his coach Kapil Pandey to rectify the same. He has also added that those 25 days of training made him realise that he was missing the rhythm in his bowling.

Ever since Moeen Ali smashed Kuldeep Yadav for fun in one of the games in the 2019 Indian Premier League, India's major spin card has all gone haywire. He massively underperformed in the subsequent World Cup, with his limited performances after not inspiring any confidence either. Although he managed to pick a hat-trick in between, that was all about it.

The enforced COVID-19 break meant the IPL is all but cancelled, with Yadav not having any match-time to work on his issues. Yadav now spoke about the same and revealed that he turned to his coach Kapil Pandey to work on his basics after realising the same after the New Zealand tour.

“Last year, my (performance) was not up to the standard. When I returned from New Zealand, I realised that I was having issues with the basics, so I went to my coach (Kapil Pandey) and we worked together for 20-25 days. I was gearing up for the ODI series against South Africa. In those 25 days of training with my coach, I really worked on the basics and I realised that I was missing the rhythm," Kuldeep told Sportstar.

“During the training, I tried to fix that and even now, I am working on a few areas. I knew something was missing, and it was important to rectify the odds. Now, I am in much better shape as compared to last year. I was missing the rhythm last year, and now, things look much better.”

Indian players needed this break more than any team, after having a tough run in New Zealand. Some of the players were mentally tired and this lockdown provided them with a break from the norm, something that can give a fresh perspective. Kuldeep stated that he never had such an extended break in the last few years and this is something he is enjoying.

“In these times, we can’t even hit the ground, neither can we train outdoors. So, indoor training is the only way out. There are no skill work involved. I am doing all the drills at home, sweating it out at the treadmill and working a bit on the bowling action, just to keep myself ready and fit. Just like any other cricketer or cricket fan, even I am definitely waiting for the IPL to happen at a suitable time. We are missing the IPL for sure, but now, the focus should be on ensuring that we can tackle COVID-19. We must be careful," Kuldeep added.