MS Dhoni leaves a massive hole when not in the CSK team, admits Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has revealed that MS Dhoni will leave a massive hole in the team when he is not playing, admitting that CSK are a different team when he walks out, leading the side. Faf continued on to say that IPL gives the International players an opportunity to play alongside each other.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that MS Dhoni will leave a massive hole in the franchise if he is not in the team. He added that his strong leadership in the group has had a telling effect on the franchise’s success. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK has reached won three IPL titles in 8 IPL finals.

“MS walks off the field. Chennai is a different team. He has got such strong leadership in the group. When MS is not there, the team is not the same. He leaves a massive hole when is he not in the team,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

Faf revealed that he helps out MS Dhoni in his limited-proficiency, making sure he helps him out by making sure of fielder’s position. He also added that it is difficult for him to play under a different skipper despite being a captain himself.

“There is one captain in the team so you understand what is your value. I personally, on-field make sure the position of fielders. You help out a little bit to the captain on the day. For guys who want to run the show every time, those people struggle to play under a captain,” he added.